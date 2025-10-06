Singled Out: Argyro's Glitterati

Colorado-based artist/actor and multi-instrumentalist Argyro just released the brand new single and music video entitled "Glitterati", and to celebrate we asked him (Scott Argyro) to tell us about the track and visual. Here is the story:

I actually came up with the idea for "Glitterati" while hiking in the mountains of Colorado - the melody just hit me out of nowhere on the trail. I knew right then it had to be a tongue-in-cheek take on fame, maybe poking fun at "D-list" celebrities, reality show cast members or internet personalities.

Back in my studio, I laid down all the instruments myself and decided to layer in some falsetto vocals to give it that unmistakable Prince vibe. To top it off, Damon Wood, former guitarist for James Brown, jumped in on guitar, bringing an electric edge to the track. What came out is what I believe to be a catchy, hooky anthem that's fun, funky, and pretty satirical - a song that hopefully makes people want to dance while chuckling at the fame game.

We filmed a video for Glitterati here in Colorado which was directed by Elgin Cahill. In the video, we used some imagery of a couple that rolls up in a limo and walks a red carpet. I find the video really humorous in that one of the paparazzi is frantically taking pictures of this couple...but periodically displays a bewildered face in between shots. You can almost hear his inner dialogue: "And exactly why are we all taking pictures of these people?"

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here including his film coming to Apple TV+

