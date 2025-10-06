The Offspring Tap Bad Religion For 2026 North American Supercharged Tour

The Offspring will not be slowing down in 2026, the iconic band have just announced that they will be launching a new North American leg of their SUPERCHARGED Worldwide tour that will feature special guests Bad Religion.
The OC rockers will be kicking things off on January 16th in Bakersfield, Ca at Dignity Health Arena and will conclude the trek on February 24th in Halifax, NS at the Scotiabank Centre.
Live Nation sent over these details about tickets and presales: Tickets for the newly added shows will be available starting with an Artist presale on Tuesday, October 7 at 10AM local. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale on Friday, October 10 at 10AM local time at LiveNation.com and TheOffspring.com.
The Offspring: SUPERCHARGED WORLDWIDE in '26 Tour Dates:
Fri Jan 16 - Bakersfield, CA - Dignity Health Arena
Sat Jan 17 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino*
Mon Jan 19 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena
Tue Jan 20 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
Thu Jan 22 - Victoria, BC - Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
Sat Jan 24 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Sun Jan 25 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place
Tue Jan 27 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre
Wed Jan 28 - Grande Prairie, AB - Bonnetts Energy Centre
Fri Jan 30 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
Sun Feb 01 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
Thu Feb 05 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
Fri Feb 06 - Fargo, ND - FARGODOME
Sat Feb 07 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center
Tue Feb 10 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center
Wed Feb 11 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
Fri Feb 13 - Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum
Sat Feb 14 - London, ON - Canada Life Place
Tue Feb 17 - Peterborough, ON - Peterborough Memorial Centre
Thu Feb 19 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
Sat Feb 21 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Mon Feb 23 - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre
Tue Feb 24 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre
*Not a Live Nation Date
