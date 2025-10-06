The Offspring Tap Bad Religion For 2026 North American Supercharged Tour

The Offspring will not be slowing down in 2026, the iconic band have just announced that they will be launching a new North American leg of their SUPERCHARGED Worldwide tour that will feature special guests Bad Religion.

The OC rockers will be kicking things off on January 16th in Bakersfield, Ca at Dignity Health Arena and will conclude the trek on February 24th in Halifax, NS at the Scotiabank Centre.

Live Nation sent over these details about tickets and presales: Tickets for the newly added shows will be available starting with an Artist presale on Tuesday, October 7 at 10AM local. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale on Friday, October 10 at 10AM local time at LiveNation.com and TheOffspring.com.

The Offspring: SUPERCHARGED WORLDWIDE in '26 Tour Dates:

Fri Jan 16 - Bakersfield, CA - Dignity Health Arena

Sat Jan 17 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino*

Mon Jan 19 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

Tue Jan 20 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

Thu Jan 22 - Victoria, BC - Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Sat Jan 24 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Sun Jan 25 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

Tue Jan 27 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre

Wed Jan 28 - Grande Prairie, AB - Bonnetts Energy Centre

Fri Jan 30 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Sun Feb 01 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

Thu Feb 05 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

Fri Feb 06 - Fargo, ND - FARGODOME

Sat Feb 07 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center

Tue Feb 10 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center

Wed Feb 11 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Fri Feb 13 - Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum

Sat Feb 14 - London, ON - Canada Life Place

Tue Feb 17 - Peterborough, ON - Peterborough Memorial Centre

Thu Feb 19 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

Sat Feb 21 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Mon Feb 23 - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre

Tue Feb 24 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

*Not a Live Nation Date

