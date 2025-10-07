.

Metallica Launch Sweepstakes To Win Trip To Dublin Stop Of M72 Tour

Metallica have once again teamed with Fandiem to launch a special give to win sweepstakes where fans have the chance to win a trip to witness the Dublin stop of the M72 World Tour to benefit the band's All Within My Hands Foundation.

The rock legends shared these details: We're taking our next Fandiem sweepstakes to The Fair City, Dublin! Now through January 9, you can enter to win an unforgettable trip for two to experience #M72Dublin! But there's a lot more than tickets up for grabs. One lucky winner will enjoy...

Two tickets to BOTH gigs at Aviva Stadium, Round-trip travel, Hotel accommodations, A private stage tour, Pre-show access to the Black Box lounge for both shows, Autographed No Repeat setlist including both shows, Restaurant Gift Card, A day of exploring with a guided coastal tour and 72 Seasons merch and vinyl package.

Sweeps open worldwide! Donate to win at fandiem.com/metallicadublin.

Your entry donation will help #AWMH create sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services.

