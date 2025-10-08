Alter Bridge Get Animated For 'What Lies Within' Video

Alter Bridge have shared an animated video for their new single "What Lies Within" was directed by J.T. Ibanez. The song is the second taste of the band's forthcoming self-titled album that is set to arrive on January 9, 2026.

Here is the official announcement: With the overwhelming response to their first single in over two years "Silent Divide," acclaimed rockers Alter Bridge are back with another song from their upcoming 8th studio album, Alter Bridge. "What Lies Within" is now available via all digital service providers from the quartet comprised of Myles Kennedy on vocals/guitars, Mark Tremonti on guitars/vocals, Brian Marshall on bass and Scott Phillips on drums. The song opens with a driving guitar riff from Kennedy and Tremonti as before the rhythmic groove of Marshall and Phillips pushes the song. The lyrics are a cautionary tale of the darkness inside mankind as Kennedy sings "What lies within, beneath the skin, something so dark and foreboding." An animated video for "What Lies Within" was directed by J.T. Ibanez.

With more than two decades performing together, acclaimed rockers Alter Bridge show no signs of slowing down. Known for their memorable riffs, infectious vocal melodies and dueling guitar attack, the quartet have garnered themselves massive critical and fan acclaim around the globe. The band looks to continue that trend when they release their self-titled, eighth studio album next year via Napalm Records.

Alter Bridge is comprised of 12 all new tracks from the band and features some of their most iconic moments on record. Songs like "Rue The Day," "Disregarded" and "Scales Are Falling" will fit alongside any of the classic songs from Alter Bridge's catalog. "Trust In Me" shows Myles and Mark sharing vocal duties as Myles handles the verse duties while Mark takes the chorus. That strategy is flipped on "Tested And Able" as Mark handles the verses and Myles takes on the choruses behind one of the band's heaviest intros to date, giving way to an unforgettable melody. "Hang By A Thread" is sure to become a show favorite as it hints at some of the most popular songs in the band's catalog. The album closer "Slave To Master" is an epic track that Alter Bridge has come to be known for and is the longest song the quartet has recorded to date. The first single, "Silent Divide," has been moving up the Active Rock charts since it was released last month and has been viewed over 2 million times since it was released. The band worked with longtime collaborator and producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette on their eighth album. Alter Bridge was recorded over 2 months this Spring in the legendary 5150 studio in California and Elvis' recording studio in Florida.

