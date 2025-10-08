As I Lay Dying Debut New Band Lineup With 'Echoes'

Tim Lambesis has introduced the new lineup of As I Lay Dying with the release of their brand new single "Echoes" and the group has also announced that they will be launching a European tour this fall that will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their "Shadows Are Security" album.

Lambesis fronts the new lineup and he is joined by Chris Clancy on Bass, clean vocals, Bill Hudson and Don Vedda on guitar and the group is rounded out by drummer Tim Yeung.

"As the only primary songwriter on every AILD album, I'm always going to a find a path forward for this catalog of music that I'm so passionate about," says Tim Lambesis. "But sometimes things come together even better than expected. I'm incredibly grateful for my new bandmates. In addition to being incredibly talented, they genuinely care about my well being and the band we are now all a part of."

"Tim L and I first met almost 20 years ago and I've been in multiple bands with Tim Y," added Bill Hudson. "It's an honor to be a part of the new chapter of As I Lay Dying. What a great way to get together and play with so many friends of 15+ years at the same time!"

"Excited to finally share this new chapter. Check out the music video for Echoes, proud of what we've created together. Hope you enjoy it," shared Chris Clancy.

Fans in Europe can catch the new lineup beginning on October 30th when they launch their fall trek in Moscow. Stream the new song and see the tour dates below:

10.30 - Moscow, RU - Stadium Live Club

10.31 - Yekaterinburg, RU - Svoboda Concert Hall

11.01 - St. Petersburg, RU - Sound Club

11.03 - Budapest, HU - Barba Negra

11.04 - Bratislava, SK - MMC

11.05 - Ljubljana, SI - Cvetlicarna

11.06 - Milan, IT - Live Club

11.07 - Innsbruck, AT - Music Hall

11.08 - Wurzburg, DE - Posthalle

11.11 - Hohenems, AT - Tennis Event Centre

11.12 - Saarbrucken, DE - The Garage

11.13 - Sneek, NL - Bolwerk

11.14 - Heerlen, NL - Nieuwe Nor

Related Stories

As I Lay Dying Member Exodus Inspires Brandon Short To Leave Austrian Death Machine

As I Lay Dying Share New Single 'The Void Within'

Tim Lambesis Speaks Out After Losing All Members Of As I Lay Dying

As I Lay Dying Lost Another Member

News > As I Lay Dying