KISS Star Gene Simmons Hospitalized After Car Crash

KISS cofounder Gene Simmons is currently recovering at home after he was hospitalized following a car accident on Tuesday, October 7th, after reportedly he passed out behind the wheel and struck a parked car.

Simmons, aged 76, was driving along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu in a Lincoln Navigator when he "careened across several lanes of traffic" and hit the parked vehicle, according to local NBC affiliate.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department told the outlet that Simmons told first responders that he either fainted or passed out. Gene's wife Shannon Tweed told NBC4 Investigates that Simmons is currently recovering at home after being hospitalized and that the famed bassist's doctors had recently changed his medications.

