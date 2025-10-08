Rush Add More Dates To Fifty Something Reunion Tour

Rush icons Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson shocked fans earlier this week when they announced that they would be reuniting for the Fifty Something Tour, and demand has been so high that they have added additional shows to the trek.

The tour will not only reunite Lee and Lifeson but will also be a celebration of their legendary late drummer and lyricist Neil Peart. They have now added two new dates in LA, Chicago, NYC, Toronto, and Fort Worth, and one additional date in Cleveland.

Geddy said of the trek, "It's been over 10 years since Alex and I have performed the music of RUSH alongside our fallen bandmate and friend Neil. A lifetime's worth of songs that we had put our cumulative hearts and souls into writing, recording and playing together onstage. And so, after all that has gone down since that last show, Alex and I have done some serious soul searching and come to the decision that we f***ing miss it, and that it's time for a celebration of 50-something years of RUSH music. So in 2026 my BFF Lerxst (aka Alex Lifeson) and I are going to hit the road once again to pay tribute to our past and to Neil by performing a vast selection of RUSH songs in a handful of cities. No small task, because as we all know Neil was irreplaceable.

"Yet life is full of surprises, and we have been introduced to another remarkable person; an incredible drummer and musician who is adding another chapter to our story while continuing her own fascinating musical journey. Her name is Anika Nilles, and we could not be more excited to introduce her to our loyal and dedicated RUSH fanbase, whom, we know, will give her every chance to live up to that near impossible role. Before we hit the stage, we also hope to add another musician or two to expand our sound a wee bit and free up Alex and I, in order to show off some of our new fancy dance steps.

"Lerxst, Anika and myself, along with many of our longstanding crew members have been hard at work rehearsing and designing the kind of RUSH show you've grown accustomed to expect from us. We dearly hope you will come along and help us celebrate our history together."

Carrie Nuttall-Peart and Olivia Peart, Neil's widow and daughter added, "We are thrilled to support the Fifty Something tour, celebrating a band whose music has resonated and inspired fans for generations, and to honor Neil's extraordinary legacy as both a drummer and lyricist.

"Neil's musicianship was singular. Compositions of intricacy and power that expanded what rhythm itself could express. As both drummer and lyricist, he was irreplaceable. Inimitable in his artistry, and unmatched in the depth and imagination he brought to the lyrics that inspired and moved so many, he profoundly shaped how fans connected with him and the band, giving voice and meaning to their own lives.

"As the band enters this new chapter, it promises to be truly unforgettable. We are excited to see how their new vision unfolds, and to hear this legendary music played live once again."

Sun Jun 07 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Tue Jun 09 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Thu Jun 11 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Sat Jun 13 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Thu Jun 18 Mexico City, MX Palacio de los Deportes

Wed Jun 24 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

Fri Jun 26 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

Sun Jun 28 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

Tue Jun 30 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

Thu Jul 16 Chicago, IL United Center

Sat Jul 18 Chicago, IL United Center

Mon Jul 20 Chicago, IL United Center

Wed Jul 22 Chicago, IL United Center

Tue Jul 28 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Thu Jul 30 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 01 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Mon Aug 03 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Fri Aug 07 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Sun Aug 09 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Tue Aug 11 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Thu Aug 13 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Thu Sep 17 Cleveland, OH Rocket Arena

Sat Sep 19 Cleveland, OH Rocket Arena

