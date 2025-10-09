.

Bloom Unleash New Song 'Out Of Reach'

Melodic hardcore group Bloom have unleashed "Out Of Reach". The track is the latest single from their forthcoming album, "The Light We Chase", which will be released on October 31st.

The band said of the new song, "'Out Of Reach' stems from questioning whether the pursuit is worth it, and the dissatisfaction that can come when striving towards a goal.

"The idea that the goalposts are always moving is at the root of the song, opening with the lyrics 'Never satisfied, I always push to have it all'. Imagery of rot and ash drive the track forward, and Jono's switch to clean vocals in the chorus 'spit out the taste of' a dream that has become a tragedy. Here, there is no light, and Out Of Reach asks the question if anything was worth chasing at all."

