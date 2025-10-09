Dream Theater Skipping EU and UK In 2026

Dream Theater took to social media to break the bad news to fans in Europe and the UK that they have decided not to launch a tour in the region in 2026, and will return in either 2027 or 28.

The band shared, "We know we promised we'd be back in 2026 with our full Parasomnia show, but sadly sometimes plans change... after much discussion, after 2 European legs on our 40th Anniversary Tour in 2024 and 2025 (as well as EU tours the previous two years in 2022 & 2023 as well), we've made the hard decision to skip a return to EU/UK in 2026.

"We are currently on the final 3 weeks of our US Parasomnia/ACOS Tour, so there's still time to come on over to the States to catch this show if you are so inclined... it really is an amazing show! And if we can't bring it over to you, we at least wanted to give the heads up so you'd have the option of coming to us to catch it.

"We look forward to returning to EU/UK when we begin our next tour cycle in either 2027 or 2028!"

