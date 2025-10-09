New Guns N' Roses Album Is Coming Says Slash

Slash said in a new interview that a new Guns N' Roses album is "coming", but the band have yet to buckle down to record the wealth of new material that they have for the project.
The famed guitarist told Guitar World for the cover story of their December 2025 issue (via Appetite For Distortion), "There's so much material at this point ,it's a matter of having the discipline to sit down and f***ing get into it.
"But the thing with Guns is, in my experience, you can never plan ahead. You can never sit down and go, 'We're going to take this time, and we're going to do this.' Every time we've done that, it falls apart.
"It just spontaneously happens through some sort of inspiration that triggers it. And the next thing you know, it's off and running. So it's coming. I know it's coming because everybody is thinking about it. It'll just happen when it happens."
