Shields Recruit Left To Suffer's Taylor Barber For 'Wolfskin'

Shields have released the video for new single "Wolfskin." The track features guest vocals from Left To Suffer's Taylor Barber, and comes from the band's forthcoming album "Death & Connection."

The band said of the new album, which is set for release on January 30 via Long Branch Records, "Death & Connection is a body of work born from the absence of the people who no longer hold space in our lives.

"This record was created from a necessity to express and soothe our deepest losses. However, that was never the intention. We simply set out to make an album we wanted to hear."

Related Stories

My Bloody Valentine's Kevin Shields Launches Limited-Edition Shields Blender Pedal

News > Shields