The Moody Blues Legend John Lodge Dies 'Suddenly And Unexpectedly'

We are very sad to report that The Moody Blues legend John Lodge has died "suddenly and unexpectedly", according to a statement issued by his family on Friday morning (October 10th). He was 82 years old.

His family shared the following, "It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that John Lodge, our darling husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law and brother has been suddenly and unexpectedly taken from us. As anyone who knew this massive hearted man knows, it was his enduring love of his wife, Kirsten, and his family, that was the most important thing to him, followed by his passion for music, and his faith.

"He was never happier than being on stage - he was 'Just a 'Singer in a Rock and Roll Band' and he adored performing with his band and son-in-law, Jon (vocalist with YES), and being able to continue sharing this music with his fans. It gave him even more joy to be able to work with his daughter Emily and son Kristian and spend time watching his grandson John-Henry play football and dream of him playing for Birmingham City one day!

"John peacefully slipped away surrounded by his loved-ones and the sounds of The Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly. We will forever miss his love, smile, kindness, and his absolute and never-ending support. We are heartbroken, but will walk forwards into peace surrounded by the love he had for each of us. As John would always say at the end of the show, thank you for keeping the faith.

"Please understand that we are not making any further comments, however we would like to leave you with John's song 'Whispering Angels' whilst we take a moment to reflect on this incredible man who touched so many lives."

