The Pretty Reckless To Deliver Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas EP

The Pretty Reckless have announced that they will be releasing the "Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas" EP digitally on Halloween (October 31st), followe3d by a physical release on November 14th.

The group celebrated the announcement by sharing a reimagined version of "Where Are You Christmas", that frontwoman Taylor Momsen first performed as Cindy Lou Who in the 2000 film How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

She had this to say about the new take on the track, "Revisiting "Where Are You Christmas" 25 years later feels like coming home to a part of myself I hadn't seen in a long time. I was just a child when I first sang it, and I never could've imagined the way the song, and the film, would stay with people for so long and unknowingly shape my career path as an adult.

"Recording it now, with all the life I've lived in between, I hear it through a different lens.. but the heart of it is the same. It's about wonder, hope, and holding on to the magic - something I think we all need more than ever."

The "Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas" EP will feature four additional original holiday songs.

Related Stories

The Pretty Reckless Premiere 'For I Am Death' Video

AC/DC Recruit The Pretty Reckless For 2024 Tour

The Pretty Reckless Unplug For 'Harley Darling'

The Pretty Reckless Jam With Soundgarden's Kim Thayil

News > The Pretty Reckless