.

CKY Return With First New Song Since 2018 'Can't Stop Running'

10-11-2025
CKY Return With First New Song Since 2018 'Can't Stop Running'

CKY have surprised released their first new song since 2018, entitled "Can't Stop Running." The band plans to follow-up with an official video for the track in the coming weeks.

"This song has been a favorite of ours since it was written and demoed, and it's remained one of the standouts," says guitarist and singer Chad I. Ginsburg. "It will be played on tour and we're very proud of it.

"The rest of the upcoming tracks we'll be releasing are all over the map - however, this one happens to be one of our favorites. It has the perfect happy/sad feel, and shows real progression and growth in writing. This is a song for everyone - not just CKY diehards."

Drummer Jess Margera adds, "I must have heard this song about 2,000 times since we recorded it, and somehow I still get pumped when it comes on shuffle."

Related Stories
CKY Return With First New Song Since 2018 'Can't Stop Running'

CKY Frontman Shares Statement After Allegedly Punching Alien Ant Farm Singer

Alien Ant Farm Singer Punched In The Face By CKY Frontman

CKY and Crobot Forced To Cancel Concert Just Hours For It Was To Start

CKY Launching The New Reason to Dream Tour

News > CKY

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC Classic Given A Country Makeover- The Moody Blues Legend John Lodge Dies 'Suddenly And Unexpectedly'- No Doubt Sphere Las Vegas- Rob Zombie- more

Reviews

On The Record: Foghat, Warrant, Slaughter and Clueless Soundtrack

Interview: Eagles Cofounder Bernie Leadon

Kate Bush - Best of the Other Sides

RockPile: Spotlight on New Releases by Women, Part 1

It's Kid Stuff! A Gift Guide for Children

Latest News

Former Lostprophets Frontman Ian Watkins Murdered In Prison

The Dollyrots Share Cover Of Lesley Gore's Classic Hit 'You Don't Own Me'

Testament Get Animated For Wild West Themed 'High Noon' Video

Yellowcard Tap Avril Lavigne For 'You Broke Me Too'

Samantha Fish Expands 'Paper Doll' For New Deluxe Edition

AC/DC Classic Given A Country Makeover

Cheap Trick Deliver 'The Riff That Won't Quit'

The Rasmus Recruit Tyler Connolly For 'Creatures Of Chaos'