CKY Return With First New Song Since 2018 'Can't Stop Running'

CKY have surprised released their first new song since 2018, entitled "Can't Stop Running." The band plans to follow-up with an official video for the track in the coming weeks.

"This song has been a favorite of ours since it was written and demoed, and it's remained one of the standouts," says guitarist and singer Chad I. Ginsburg. "It will be played on tour and we're very proud of it.

"The rest of the upcoming tracks we'll be releasing are all over the map - however, this one happens to be one of our favorites. It has the perfect happy/sad feel, and shows real progression and growth in writing. This is a song for everyone - not just CKY diehards."

Drummer Jess Margera adds, "I must have heard this song about 2,000 times since we recorded it, and somehow I still get pumped when it comes on shuffle."

