Former Lostprophets Frontman Ian Watkins Murdered In Prison

Former Lost Prophets frontman Ian Watkins was murdered in prison on October 10th after another inmate stabbed him in the neck. The disgraced 48-years-old was serving a 35-year sentence at Wakefield Prison after pleading guilty to 13 child sex offenses in 2013.

Watkins was reportedly ambushed and stagged by the other inmate and was airlifted to a hospital, but died from blood loss, according to a report by The Sun, who shared details from an unnamed source about the attack.

The source told them, Watkins has been killed in the most brutal way possible - and the attack was shocking, even by prison standards. He was targeted by another inmate who shanked him in the neck. Guards were nearby and raced to the scene pretty quickly - but there was nothing they could do, and they could not save him.

"It was a horrific scene, with blood everywhere and alarms and sirens going off. Police and ambulances were called and the whole prison was locked down with all cons confined to their cells. Watkins was air-lifted to hospital but they could not save him."

Read The Sun's report for more details.

Related Stories

News > Lostprophets