Samantha Fish Expands 'Paper Doll' For New Deluxe Edition

Blues rockers Samantha Fish has expanded her "Paper Doll" album for a brand new digital deluxe edition that features two new bonus tracks from the original Paper Doll recording sessions: "Dead Armadillo," written by Samantha and producer Bobby Harlow, and a rendition of Neil Young's classic, "Don't Let It Bring You Down."

Samantha had this to say about the Neil Young cover, "I started performing the Neil Young song during the pandemic. The lyrics have a dark and bleak quality, but they also hint at the possibility of change. Even if Neil intended it to be sarcastic, it resonated with us at that time, and people seemed to enjoy our version, so we decided to record it."

She said of the "Dead Armadilo" (stream below), "It's a full-on rock loop that builds upon itself. I enjoy creating songs with simple foundations. The chords remain constant, but the hooks and melodies evolve throughout.

"Lyrically, it's about accepting that not everyone will like or love you. You don't have to be involved in every situation you encounter, and there's good reason for that. Not every person is meant for you. It's a mix of self-acceptance and being unbothered by the outcomes of that."

Related Stories

Samantha Fish Launching Paper Doll UK Tour

Samantha Fish and Robert Jon & The Wreck Reveal Double Album Release Tour Plans

Samantha Fish Adds Troy Redfern As Special Guests For Upcoming Shows

Samantha Fish Upgrades O2 Academy Oxford Concert

News > Samantha Fish