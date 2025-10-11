Testament Get Animated For Wild West Themed 'High Noon' Video

Thrash metal veterans Testament celebrated the release of their fourteenth studio album, Para Bellum", by sharing a brand new animated video for the song "High Noon", which was created by Freakshot Films.

Chuck Billy had this to say, "We are so fired up about the release of Para Bellum. There were a lot of hours spent putting this together. These new songs put me out of my comfort zone as a vocalist but the final result I am very proud of what I accomplished. See you in the pit."

They also provided this synopsis for the new video, "'High Noon,' is a Wild West adventure set to music, evoking images of duels and gunslingers. The song offers a nod to the band's acclaimed The Gathering period, yet successfully incorporating fresh, contemporary elements, demonstrating the band's forward momentum." See the results below:

