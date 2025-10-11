Testament Get Animated For Wild West Themed 'High Noon' Video

Thrash metal veterans Testament celebrated the release of their fourteenth studio album, Para Bellum", by sharing a brand new animated video for the song "High Noon", which was created by Freakshot Films.
Chuck Billy had this to say, "We are so fired up about the release of Para Bellum. There were a lot of hours spent putting this together. These new songs put me out of my comfort zone as a vocalist but the final result I am very proud of what I accomplished. See you in the pit."
They also provided this synopsis for the new video, "'High Noon,' is a Wild West adventure set to music, evoking images of duels and gunslingers. The song offers a nod to the band's acclaimed The Gathering period, yet successfully incorporating fresh, contemporary elements, demonstrating the band's forward momentum." See the results below:
Testament Get Animated For 'Shadow People' Video
Testament Announce New Album With Intense New Song 'Infanticide A.I.'
Testament And Obituary Announce Thrash Of The Titans Tour
An Evening With Testament Tour Announced
AC/DC Classic Given A Country Makeover- The Moody Blues Legend John Lodge Dies 'Suddenly And Unexpectedly'- No Doubt Sphere Las Vegas- Rob Zombie- more
On The Record: Foghat, Warrant, Slaughter and Clueless Soundtrack
Interview: Eagles Cofounder Bernie Leadon
Kate Bush - Best of the Other Sides
RockPile: Spotlight on New Releases by Women, Part 1
It's Kid Stuff! A Gift Guide for Children
AC/DC Classic Given A Country Makeover
Cheap Trick Deliver 'The Riff That Won't Quit'
The Rasmus Recruit Tyler Connolly For 'Creatures Of Chaos'
Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Releases New Solo Album 'Too Late To Be Cool'
Chiodos Joins Lineup Of When We Were Young Festival
Supergroup CVCHE Share New Track 'The Star'
Briston Maroney Tributes Ozzy Osbourne With Black Sabbath Covers
Rob Zombie Unleashes 'Punks and Demons' To Announce New Album