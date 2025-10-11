The Dollyrots Share Cover Of Lesley Gore's Classic Hit 'You Don't Own Me'

The Dollyrots have revealed their take on Lesley Gore's classic hit "You Don't Own Me." They were inspired to cover the track by labelmate Brian Ray (Etta James, Paul McCartney), who co-produced and contributed guitar parts to the track.

"The song is an anthem for female empowerment, about willing to be defiant in the face of something that's just plain wrong. Sadly, it's still just as timely as when Lesley sang it over 60 years ago," shared singer/bassist Kelly Ogden.

From the official announcement: The Dollyrots breathe new fire into Lesley Gore's classic "You Don't Own Me." It's part candy-coated chaos, part fist-in-the-air rebellion-hook-laden guitars collide with Kelly Ogden's unmistakable voice, equal parts sweet and savage. More than a cover, it's a technicolor punk anthem that channels the band's playful heart and fearless bite-reminding us that freedom and fun can both be loud.

In addition, a limited-edition evergreen vinyl 7-inch single featuring the high-energy original track "Get On This Ride" and "You Don't Own Me" is out now. The vinyl and an exclusive bundle-including the 7-inch, a t-shirt, and a sticker-are available exclusively at The Dollyrots Store and on tour while supplies last.

Related Stories

The Dollyrots and Don't Panic Teaming For UK Tour

The Dollyrots Releasing Christmas Collection And Announce 2025 Tour

The Dollyrots Share 'Trees Sway' Video

The Dollyrots 'Can't Tell You Why' With New lyric Video and Reveal Tour Plans

News > The Dollyrots