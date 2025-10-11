Yellowcard Tap Avril Lavigne For 'You Broke Me Too'

Yellowcard have released a lyric video for their new collaboration with Avril Lavigne, entitled "You Broke Me Too", to celebrate the release of their brand new Travis Barker produced album "Better Days".
Lavigne had this to say about the new song, "My friend Travis Barker called me up to say he was producing the new Yellowcard album and I really liked what I heard. When he played me You Broke Me Too, I liked how it can be an anthem people can relate to when finding hope after a relationship."
Frontman Ryan Key added, "As with so many unbelievable things happening for the band these days, having Avril Lavigne be part of our new music is incredible. Her vocal performance combined with the classic Yellowcard feel of this song is truly a sonic time machine."
Barker said of the new album, "Sometimes the world has a wild way of putting things into place. Neither of us had planned on working together, but once we got in the studio, the magic was undeniable.
"I had just finished the Blink album and was excited to dive into producing another record front to back. Working with Yellowcard was a pleasure, and seeing them land their first number one is incredible. I couldn't be happier for them."
"I started the record as one version of myself and came out the other side changed," says front man Ryan Key who credits Barker with a significant impact on his personal and creative studio breakthroughs. "I went in knowing I needed help. I came out of it writing songs like I was 19 again."
Yellowcard Celebrate Their First No. 1 'Better Days'
Yellowcard's Ryan Key To Lead An Emo Takeover At Sea On Groove Cruise Miami 2026
See Yellowcard's 'Bedroom Posters' Video
Watch Yellowcard's 'Take What You Want' Video
AC/DC Classic Given A Country Makeover- The Moody Blues Legend John Lodge Dies 'Suddenly And Unexpectedly'- No Doubt Sphere Las Vegas- Rob Zombie- more
On The Record: Foghat, Warrant, Slaughter and Clueless Soundtrack
Interview: Eagles Cofounder Bernie Leadon
Kate Bush - Best of the Other Sides
RockPile: Spotlight on New Releases by Women, Part 1
It's Kid Stuff! A Gift Guide for Children
AC/DC Classic Given A Country Makeover
Cheap Trick Deliver 'The Riff That Won't Quit'
The Rasmus Recruit Tyler Connolly For 'Creatures Of Chaos'
Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Releases New Solo Album 'Too Late To Be Cool'
Chiodos Joins Lineup Of When We Were Young Festival
Supergroup CVCHE Share New Track 'The Star'
Briston Maroney Tributes Ozzy Osbourne With Black Sabbath Covers
Rob Zombie Unleashes 'Punks and Demons' To Announce New Album