Yellowcard Tap Avril Lavigne For 'You Broke Me Too'

Yellowcard have released a lyric video for their new collaboration with Avril Lavigne, entitled "You Broke Me Too", to celebrate the release of their brand new Travis Barker produced album "Better Days".

Lavigne had this to say about the new song, "My friend Travis Barker called me up to say he was producing the new Yellowcard album and I really liked what I heard. When he played me You Broke Me Too, I liked how it can be an anthem people can relate to when finding hope after a relationship."

Frontman Ryan Key added, "As with so many unbelievable things happening for the band these days, having Avril Lavigne be part of our new music is incredible. Her vocal performance combined with the classic Yellowcard feel of this song is truly a sonic time machine."

Barker said of the new album, "Sometimes the world has a wild way of putting things into place. Neither of us had planned on working together, but once we got in the studio, the magic was undeniable.

"I had just finished the Blink album and was excited to dive into producing another record front to back. Working with Yellowcard was a pleasure, and seeing them land their first number one is incredible. I couldn't be happier for them."

"I started the record as one version of myself and came out the other side changed," says front man Ryan Key who credits Barker with a significant impact on his personal and creative studio breakthroughs. "I went in knowing I needed help. I came out of it writing songs like I was 19 again."

Related Stories

Yellowcard Celebrate Their First No. 1 'Better Days'

Yellowcard's Ryan Key To Lead An Emo Takeover At Sea On Groove Cruise Miami 2026

See Yellowcard's 'Bedroom Posters' Video

Watch Yellowcard's 'Take What You Want' Video

News > Yellowcard