Caligula's Horse Expand 'Bloom' Album For 10th Anniversary

Prog rockers Caligula's Horse have announced that they have expanded their 2015 album "Bloom" for a special 10th anniversary editon that will be released on November 7th.

The anniversary edition of Bloom will feature 4 previously unreleased demo songs that were recorded in 2015 and an alternative cover by Chris Mangos based on the original "Bloom" artwork design.

The band had this to say, : "10 years ago, we released Bloom into the world - an incredibly special album that would become a statement as to who we are as a band and as people. It made manifest the message and the meaning we would carry wherever the music took us on this exhausting and exhilarating ride around the globe.

"At the time, we could never have imagined the impact that it would have on us and our career, nor could we have predicted the love Bloom would receive as it reached all of you.

"The number of people we've met over the years for whom this album holds a special place has been overwhelming, and we're truly humbled and gratified as we reach this milestone.

"We hope that in times of struggle, Bloom will continue to be there for you.

Remember: You have what you need in you. Just let it grow."

"Bloom (10th Anniversary Edition)" Tracklist:

Bloom

Marigold

Firelight

Dragonfly

Rust

Turntail

Daughter of the Mountain

Undergrowth

City Has No Empathy Acoustic

Across the Universe (Recorded 2015)

Rust (Pre-Production Demo 2015)

Turntail (Pre-Production Demo 2015)

Undergrowth (Pre-Production Demo 2015)

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