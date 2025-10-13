Don Felder To Rock Gibson Garage Nashville

Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder will be appearing at the Gibson Garage Nashville on Friday, October 24 where he will be performing and sitting down with Gibson's Mark Agnesi for an on-stage Q&A.
Don Felder, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and a former Eagles lead guitarist, co-wrote the iconic "Hotel California" and contributed to classics like One of These Nights.
After leaving the band, he launched a successful solo career, releasing three albums and collaborating with legends like Slash, Joe Satriani, and Peter Frampton. He's also the author of the New York Times bestseller Heaven and Hell: My Life in the Eagles.
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