Eagles Expand Sphere Las Vegas Residency With More 2026 Dates

The Eagles have just extended their now legendary residency at Sphere Las Vegas with the addition of four new performances scheduled on February 20th, 21st, 27th and 28th.

From the official announcement: The residency, Eagles - Live In Concert At Sphere, now totals 52 shows from Friday, September 20, 2024, through Saturday, February 28, 2026, making it the longest-running Sphere residency since the revolutionary venue opened in September 2023.

To assist in getting tickets directly into the hands of fans, advance Artist presale registration is available now at https://eagles.com, powered by Seated, and begins Wednesday, October 22 at 10:00 AM PT.

Tickets start at $175 and reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees.

Newly Added:

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 20

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 21

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 28

Upcoming Shows:

Friday, October 31, 2025 / Saturday, November 1, 2025

Friday, November 7, 2025 / Saturday, November 8, 2025

Friday, January 23 / Saturday, January 24

Friday, January 30 / Saturday, January 31

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