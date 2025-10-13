Graham Bonnet Band Announce New Live Album With 'Since You've Been Gone' Video

The Graham Bonnet Band have shared a performance video for the Rainbow classic hit "Since You've Been Gone' to announce their new live package "Lost In Hollywood Again," which will arrive on December 12, 2025.

Graham had this to say, "It goes without saying, that 'Since You've Been Gone' should be the first single off our new live DVD. It's the song that put Rainbow on the map and jettisoned my career. It's a damn fine song and I wish I'd written it with Russ Ballard."

Here is the background on the new live package: On August 29, 2024, the Graham Bonnet Band took the stage of the world-famous Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles for a night that perfectly captured the power, history, and energy of one of rock's most distinctive voices. Filmed and recorded in front of an enthusiastic crowd at the legendary Sunset Strip venue, 'Lost in Hollywood Again' showcases not only Graham's unparalleled legacy but also the chemistry and fire of his current band.

'Lost in Hollywood Again' is more than a concert - it's a celebration of Graham Bonnet's enduring legacy and timeless songs, carried by a legendary voice, elevated by outstanding musicianship, and standing as a testament to the lasting power of hard rock.

The setlist is a journey through Bonnet's remarkable career, featuring classics from Rainbow, Michael Schenker Group, and Alcatrazz, alongside hard-hitting originals from the Graham Bonnet Band catalog. With Graham's trademark vocals in top form, the performance blends nostalgia with vitality, proving why he remains an enduring force in hard rock.

On this unforgettable night, Graham Bonnet's iconic vocals were supported by the virtuosic guitar work of Conrado Pesinato, the driving bass of Beth-Ami Heavenstone, the soaring keyboards of Alessandro Bertoni, and the precise, energetic drumming of Francis Cassol. Together, they brought each song to life with intensity and precision, creating a truly memorable live experience.

Graham Bonnet is known for his powerful and versatile voice. He first achieved chart success in 1968 as part of the duo The Marbles, whose single "Only One Woman" reached No. 5 in the UK. Over his long career, he has recorded and performed both as a solo artist and as a member of several prominent rock and heavy metal bands, including Rainbow, the Michael Schenker Group (MSG), Alcatrazz, Impellitteri, Blackthorne, and others.

Bonnet's time with Rainbow was a defining period in his career: he joined in 1979, replacing Ronnie James Dio as vocalist, and contributed to the album 'Down To Earth,' which included hits such as "Since You've Been Gone" and "All Night Long." After leaving Rainbow, he resumed his solo work and later joined and formed several bands, Including MSG and Alcatrazz.

In later years, Bonnet continued to release solo albums, formed the Graham Bonnet Band, and also participated in projects like Michael Schenker Fest. He remains active in recording and touring.

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