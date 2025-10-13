Kelly Hansen Plays His Final Show With Foreigner

Longtime Foreigner frontman Kelly Hansen played his final show with the band on Saturday night (October 11th) at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, NJ and shared an emotional goodbye to the crowd.

Kelly shared a long list of thank yous including his bandmates, crew, managers, his wife and the fans. He concluded with "thank you, guys, for being here. Thank you, guys. And I'm speaking collectively to not only you guys who are here tonight, but whoever might be viewing this on the Internet sometime later. Thank you all for all of your support.

"I've been in this business, I think, about 48, 49 years. I put in my time. I spent 20 years with this fantastic band singing a catalog of songs that a singer couldn't dream of. And thank you."

Hansen revealed that he was leaving the legendary arena rock band during an appear on the season finale of The Voice on NBC back in May. Guitarist Luis Maldonado is taking over lead vocals for Kelly. Watch his full farewell speech below:

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