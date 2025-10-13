.

Kelly Hansen Plays His Final Show With Foreigner

10-13-2025
Kelly Hansen Plays His Final Show With Foreigner

Longtime Foreigner frontman Kelly Hansen played his final show with the band on Saturday night (October 11th) at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, NJ and shared an emotional goodbye to the crowd.

Kelly shared a long list of thank yous including his bandmates, crew, managers, his wife and the fans. He concluded with "thank you, guys, for being here. Thank you, guys. And I'm speaking collectively to not only you guys who are here tonight, but whoever might be viewing this on the Internet sometime later. Thank you all for all of your support.

"I've been in this business, I think, about 48, 49 years. I put in my time. I spent 20 years with this fantastic band singing a catalog of songs that a singer couldn't dream of. And thank you."

Hansen revealed that he was leaving the legendary arena rock band during an appear on the season finale of The Voice on NBC back in May. Guitarist Luis Maldonado is taking over lead vocals for Kelly. Watch his full farewell speech below:

Related Stories
Hear Foreigner's New Live Album 'In The Eye Of The Storm'

Foreigner In The Studio For '4' Anniversary

Watch Foreigner Cover 'Bridge Over Troubled Water'

Foreigner Announce New Album 'In The Eye Of The Storm'

Foreigner Announce More 50th Anniversary Tour Dates

News > Foreigner

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day in Reports

Day in Rock

Day in Country

Day in Pop

Reviews

Live: Lollapalooza 2026 - Day One Report

Quick Flicks: Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer

Live: Benson Boone's Wanted Man Tour

Cruise News: Monsters of Rock Cruise 2027

Caught In The Act: Lit and Sponge

Latest News

Greta Van Fleet Announce New Album With 'Saw You Stand' Video

Stream Five Finger Death Punch's New Album 'Legacy'

Watch PRESIDENT's 'Dark Heaven' Visualizer

Plain White T's Revisit 'Hey There Delilah' With LOLO

Framing Hanley Streaming New Album 'Do You Feel Guilty Being Okay?'

Watch Miss May I's 'Hand Me A Halo' Video

John Coffey Announce New Album With 'It's You' Video

Donnie Vie Releases Remixed And Expanded 'Beautiful Things' Album

Tim Montana Releases New Album Featuring Slash, Billy F Gibbons, Charlie Sheen & More

Behind The EP: J.P. Reali's Grateful Blues (A Blues Tribute To The Grateful Dead)

Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness Coming To Halloween Horror Nights

Tom Keifer's Summer Tour Sidelined By Vocal Injury