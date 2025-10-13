Leftover Crack Giving Fans Limited Edition Treat For Halloween

Leftover Crack will be celebrating Halloween this year (October 31st) by releasing a special limited edition 7-inch vinyl double-single, featuring the track "White Guilt Atrocity Quilt."

Here are the official details: Pressed on exclusive vinyl, the 7-inch record has only made a brief live appearance during Leftover Crack's set at Punk Rock Bowling earlier this year-making this Halloween drop a rare treat (or trick) for die-hard fans and collectors alike.

The title track, "White Guilt Atrocity Quilt," is classic Leftover Crack: fast, furious, and unapologetically political. With biting lyrics that dissect the hypocrisy of performative allyship and historical denialism, the song sews together themes of colonialism, consumerism, and cultural erasure into what the band calls "a patchwork of imperial crimes wrapped in a comfortable Western blanket." Clocking in with razor-edged riffs and breakneck tempo changes, the song reminds fans why Leftover Crack remains one of punk's most uncompromising voices.

The B-side contains the song "Brad Sabbath". Limited Release Details: This special edition 7-inch is a very limited pressing and will not be reissued in its current form. Each copy is a piece of punk history, designed with custom artwork and produced by SBÄM Records, known for its dedication to preserving punk ethos in a rapidly digitalizing industry.

Leftover Crack and SBÄM Records will not be conducting pre-orders. The record drops October 31-no warning, no waiting, no compromise.

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Leftover Crack Giving Fans Limited Edition Treat For Halloween

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