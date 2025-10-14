Iron Maiden Marking 'Live After Death' 40th Anniversary With Special Release

Metal legends Iron Maiden have revealed that they will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of their landmark "Live After Death" album with a special limited collectors 2LP color vinyl edition on December 12th via BMG in the U.S.
The band shared these details: Featuring the original revered gatefold sleeve artwork, the album comes with two 140g vinyls (one in blue, the other in yellow) featuring the 2015 audio remastering. The package also includes a replica 24-page World Slavery Tour program, bringing back to life the original tour program for new generations.
Additionally the vinyl features a replica tour pass and a glossy 12-page booklet, which contains the original eight-page booklet alongside an exclusive and brand-new essay entitled Rime And Punishment: Celebrating 40 Years Of Live After Death, where Iron Maiden fan club editor Alexander Milas interviews Steve Harris, Nicko McBrain, Rod Smallwood and acclaimed illustrator Derek Riggs about the legendary album.
As Steve Harris explains of the time, "We were touring our arses off. It was literally just, 'record, tour, record, tour' - we didn't stop. Rod was cracking the old whip, and that was the right thing to do. I mean, we were totally up for it, it's not like we were doing stuff that we didn't want to do. You think you're invincible - 'Yeah, we'll take that on, no problem.' That's the way to crack it. It's the only way for a band like us because we had no radio play whatsoever back then."
Widely acclaimed as not just the greatest heavy metal live album of all time, but one of the most iconic live releases in any musical genre, Live After Death was recorded mostly during the four nights that Maiden played at Los Angeles' Long Beach Arena in March 1985. The final side of the double album was recorded during the four nights the band played at Hammersmith Odeon in October 1984.
Both sets of concerts were part of the ground-breaking World Slavery Tour, in support of the band's 1984 album Powerslave, which started in Poland and featured 187 concerts across 331 days. The tour firmly established Iron Maiden as one of the most exciting live bands on the planet, a reputation that they carry to this day.
A documentary film about Iron Maiden by Universal Pictures Content Group will be released in early 2026, and the band will continue their two year Run For Your Lives World Tour through Europe and beyond. The tour includes a huge and historic performance at Knebworth Park in the U.K. on July 11th 2026.
Iron Maiden's 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' Given A Big Band Makeover (2025 In Review)
Iron Maiden Launching North American Tour (2025 In Review)
Alex Van Halen Working On New Album With Notable Guitarist
Iron Maiden's 50th Anniversary Celebrated With New Coloring Book (2025 In Review)
Rob Zombie Unleashes '(I'm A Rock 'N' Roller' Video- The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Release 'Angels Cry' Video- Pop Evil Unleash 'The Decay'- OneRepublic- more
Eagles Make Music History With New Milestone- Def Leppard Share New Song 'Rejoice'- Megadeth Unleash 'Puppet Parade' Ahead Of New Album- more
Kenny Chesney Adds Dates To Sphere Las Vegas- Zach Bryan's 'With Heaven On Top' Debuts At No. 1- Jimmie Allen Teams With NFL Star Pacman Jones- more
Cat Power Takes On Prince Classic 'Nothing Compares 2 U' For Redux- Watch Harry Styles' 'Aperture' Video- Poppy Marks Album Release With 'Time Will Tell' Video- more
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Mobsters Take Over the Las Vegas Airport!
Cruise News: Rick Wakeman Set For Two Rhine River Cruises This July
Travel News, Trips and Tips: The Renaissance Shoals Resort & Spa: A Muscle Shoals Haven for Music Fans
Rob Zombie Unleashes '(I'm A Rock 'N' Roller' Video
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Release 'Angels Cry' Video
Goldfinger Deliver 'NINE LIVES' Album
Alberta Cross Wrestle With Uncertainty With New Song 'Toy Soldiers'
Pop Evil Unleash New Song 'The Decay'
OneRepublic's 'Dreaming Out Loud' Coming To Vinyl For First Time
Pretty in Pink Soundtrack Getting Special 40th Anniversary Reissue
Singled Out: PINKNOISE's Why You Survived