Original Friday The 13th Star's First Jason Release New Album

Just in time for Halloween, First Jason , the horror metal band led by Ari Lehman-who was the original Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th film franchise-has officially released his most ambitious album yet: Into The Fray.
MDPR shared these details: Into The Fray tears open the gates of horror-infused heavy metal, delivering feral riffs, crushing rhythms, and Lehman's signature vocal menace.
The album features a historic collaboration with legendary composer Harry Manfredini , the mastermind behind the original Friday the 13th score. Manfredini's iconic cinematic style merges seamlessly with First Jason's raw aggression, creating a horror-metal experience that pays homage to classic slasher history while propelling the genre into the modern era.
Fans of metal, horror, and classic slasher films alike will find something to revel in- Into The Fray is already being hailed as the definitive horror metal event of 2025. Check out the album here
