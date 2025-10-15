Singled Out: Hell Comes Home's Don't Go Gentle Into That Good Night

Hell Comes Home just released their new single and music video "Don't Go Gentle Into That Good Night" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
"Don't Go Gentle Into That Good Night" is a visceral rebellion against the quiet decay of modern existence. It's about the tragedy of people who are technically alive but spiritually dormant, drifting through routines, numbed by comfort, fear, or conformity. The title of the song was inspired by Dylan Thomas's 1947 poem, which pleads for defiance in the face of death.
The lyric "blink once, blink twice, your life is flashing by but you're too young to die" is a rallying cry-a brutal reminder that time doesn't wait for permission. It's a call to arms against mediocrity, urging listeners to wake up, break free from the herd, and chase what sets their soul on fire.
The song's aggressive tone and relentless energy mirror the urgency of its message: don't be a sheep, don't settle, and don't go gentle-not into death, but into the slow fade of a life unlived.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below
