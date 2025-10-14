Singled Out: The Grahams' Little Fires

Americana-pop duo The Grahams just released their new album "The Bridge", and to celebrate we asked Alyssa to tell us about the record's latest single "Little Fires". Here is the story:

The song "Little Fires" (the focus track from our new album The Bridge) is about longevity, compromise and imperfect love. Having been together for over three decades, we have learned a lot about life and love as a couple. When we were younger, one fight or argument would throw us and we would think it was the end. We were naive and hasty, we were shortsighted and weak. As a love affair grows and morphs, you learn that no matter how messy and complicated it is, if the core is strong and solid, love can make it through anything.

We wrote this song with our dear friend Kate York. Doug and I have a philosophy that in any healthy relationship each participant needs to win the argument some of the time. If one person is always having to apologize or one person is always right, there will be a fatal imbalance. "Little Fires" highlights the need for each individual to be "right" sometimes. Even small victories matter in a lifelong love affair. There was a funny moment in writing the song when we were trying to find the right lyric: "If we counted up all our blessings, if we added up all these scars, maybe our love looks messy but that's just who we are." I was very opposed to the word "messy" because it seemed pedestrian in its nature, but Doug kept throwing it in over and over again until he wore me down by attrition. lol. He was RIGHT! Love is messy and there really isn't any other word that captures that truth, at least for us.

The new music video for this is funny and romantic and artful. We wanted to capture the romance that comes with true love but also the humor and sometimes the insanity. Doug is a beautiful painter, and he often paints portraits of me. In the spirit of the artist gone mad falling in love with his work, we wanted to highlight the depths of a mad/passionate love affair and how it can sustain you and also drive you to your limits. Ours is a lifelong journey and the video is at times sweet and sensual while still capturing the madness of love.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

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