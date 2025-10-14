Steve Howe Announces Limited Edition 'Signals Crossed' EP

Steve Howe has shared the news that he will be releasing a special limited edition colored vinyl EP entitled "Signals Crossed" on December 5th featuring three previously unreleased interpretations of Bob Dylan songs.

It will feature 'I Want You', 'One Too Many Mornings' and 'Mama, You've Been On My Mind'. It will include appearances by Geoff Downes, Dylan Howe, Stephanie Sounds and Paul K Joyce.

The special EP will be pressed on white vinyl 10" (one sided and mirror backed) limited to 500 copies worldwide. It will also be available as a download. The limited edition follows Steve's recently released "Portraits Of Bob Dylan".

Steve had this to say, "I recorded 'I Want You' before starting the released 'Portraits Of Bob Dylan' tracks, then I recorded two alternative versions of songs from the album in different styles.

"This version of 'One Too Many Mornings' wasn't in the right key for Phoebe Snow, who sang beautifully to an acoustic version on the released album. This version gives it an electric setting, taking a little from Bob's 'Hard Rain' version.

"I sang 'Mama, You've Been On My Mind' on the original release, slow and a little mournful but here has a more upbeat and optimistic flavour. With the vocal harmonies and Dylan's drumming, these tracks retain the mood of what I wanted to explore in 2000, songs about getting your Signals Crossed."

Track Listing:

1. I Want You

2. One Too Many Mornings

3. Mama, You've Been On My Mind

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