Steve Howe Announces Limited Edition 'Signals Crossed' EP

Steve Howe has shared the news that he will be releasing a special limited edition colored vinyl EP entitled "Signals Crossed" on December 5th featuring three previously unreleased interpretations of Bob Dylan songs.
It will feature 'I Want You', 'One Too Many Mornings' and 'Mama, You've Been On My Mind'. It will include appearances by Geoff Downes, Dylan Howe, Stephanie Sounds and Paul K Joyce.
The special EP will be pressed on white vinyl 10" (one sided and mirror backed) limited to 500 copies worldwide. It will also be available as a download. The limited edition follows Steve's recently released "Portraits Of Bob Dylan".
Steve had this to say, "I recorded 'I Want You' before starting the released 'Portraits Of Bob Dylan' tracks, then I recorded two alternative versions of songs from the album in different styles.
"This version of 'One Too Many Mornings' wasn't in the right key for Phoebe Snow, who sang beautifully to an acoustic version on the released album. This version gives it an electric setting, taking a little from Bob's 'Hard Rain' version.
"I sang 'Mama, You've Been On My Mind' on the original release, slow and a little mournful but here has a more upbeat and optimistic flavour. With the vocal harmonies and Dylan's drumming, these tracks retain the mood of what I wanted to explore in 2000, songs about getting your Signals Crossed."
Track Listing:
1. I Want You
2. One Too Many Mornings
3. Mama, You've Been On My Mind
Legendary Yes Guitarist Steve Howe Announces Special Reissues
Yes Fire Back About Lawsuit Over Alleged Song Theft
Steve Earle Delivers 'Alone Again (Live)'
Yes Release 'All Connected' Video
Live: Lollapalooza 2026 - Day One Report
Quick Flicks: Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer
Live: Benson Boone's Wanted Man Tour
Cruise News: Monsters of Rock Cruise 2027
Caught In The Act: Lit and Sponge
Greta Van Fleet Announce New Album With 'Saw You Stand' Video
Stream Five Finger Death Punch's New Album 'Legacy'
Watch PRESIDENT's 'Dark Heaven' Visualizer
Plain White T's Revisit 'Hey There Delilah' With LOLO
Framing Hanley Streaming New Album 'Do You Feel Guilty Being Okay?'
Watch Miss May I's 'Hand Me A Halo' Video
John Coffey Announce New Album With 'It's You' Video
Donnie Vie Releases Remixed And Expanded 'Beautiful Things' Album
Tim Montana Releases New Album Featuring Slash, Billy F Gibbons, Charlie Sheen & More
Behind The EP: J.P. Reali's Grateful Blues (A Blues Tribute To The Grateful Dead)
Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness Coming To Halloween Horror Nights
Tom Keifer's Summer Tour Sidelined By Vocal Injury