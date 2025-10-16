KISS Legend Ace Frehley Dead At 74

Original KISS lead guitarist Ace Frehley has died at the age of 74, after he suffered injuries in a fall last month. Born Paul Daniel Frehley, Ace was the cofounder of KISS and went on to find solo success with Frehley's Comet and as a solo artist.

He family issued the following statement (via Rolling Stone, "We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth.

"We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace's memory will continue to live on forever!"

Ace's label shared: With profound sorrow, MNRK Music Group mourns the loss of the iconic and beloved rock guitarist and MNRK recording artist Ace Frehley, who passed away today at age 74.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the devoted community of fans who have stood faithfully by his side through every era of his career,” says MNRK President and CEO Sean Stevenson.

“We at MNRK Music Group are deeply honored to have worked alongside Ace and to have been his label home since 2014. His creativity, humor, and passion for music will remain an enduring part of MNRK’s story.”

As a founding member of KISS, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and a dynamic solo artist, The Spaceman forever changed the sound and spirit of rock music. His fiery playing, unmistakable style, and larger-than-life presence inspired generations to pick up the guitar and chase their own musical dreams.

