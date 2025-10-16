Story Of The Year Announce New Album With 'Gasoline (All Rage Still Only Numb)' Stream

Story Of The Year are streaming their brand new single "Gasoline (All Rage Still Only Numb)" to announce that they will be releasing their 8th studio album release, A.R.S.O.N., on February 13th, 2026 via SharpTone Records.

Here are the official details: One of the group's heaviest releases to date, "Gasoline (All Rage Still Only Numb)" sets the tone for what fans can expect from the new record. The track is a fiery manifesto about total destruction with no regrets, emphasized by distorted guitars, a hardcore breakdown and screaming vocals that don't hold back.

"Gasoline is a song about hitting your breaking point and saying f*** everything," explains guitarist Ryan Phillips. "It's about being wild and reckless, and giving into the impulse to burn it all down and start anew."

A.R.S.O.N. marks the next evolution of Story Of The Year's signature sound and raw, personal lyricism - elements that have earned the band a dedicated global following. An acronym for "All Rage, Still Only Numb," the album channels their trademark energy into a powerful exploration of anxiety, emotional turmoil and inner darkness. With a dynamic blend of modern post-hardcore, polished production, and nods to their emo roots, A.R.S.O.N. delivers a compelling, storied sonic journey through the fight to make it through this life.

"In a lot of ways, A.R.S.O.N. picks up where Tear me to Pieces left off," shares the band. "We used the same team - Colin Brittain producing again, with the main objective of simply writing great songs. Nothing was forced, no trends were chased, it was simply about getting to the essence of what makes SOTY sound like SOTY: Big guitars, snappy drums, and Dan's ability to seamlessly oscillate between screaming & singing songs about desperation, loss, and the complexity of relationships."

Story Of The Year exploded onto the scene with their groundbreaking debut Page Avenue, one of the first albums of its kind to sell over a million copies. The breakout single "Until the Day I Die" quickly became both an enduring anthem and a mission statement for the band. What began as four friends working in a St. Louis pizza joint evolved into a movement, connecting deeply with fans through every era. From Page Avenue (2003) to In the Wake of Determination (2005), The Black Swan (2008), The Constant (2010), Wolves (2017), and Tear Me to Pieces (2023) the band, comprised of Dan Marsala, Ryan Phillips, Josh Wills, and Adam Russell, has delivered a signature blend of melodic aggression, raw vulnerability, and anthems built to scream along to in the dark.

