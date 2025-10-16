Stryper's Michael Sweet Shares Update in Thyroid Cancer Fight

As he approaches the two year anniversary of his thyroid cancer surgery, Stryper frontman Michael Sweet took to social media on Wednesday (October 15th) to give fans an update on his health and revealed that he needs to have a biopsy performed on a nodule in the remaining part of his thyroid gland.

Michael wrote, "So, I had my checkup yesterday as a follow up to thyroid cancer and surgery in 12/23 (the left side of my thyroid was removed). The right side had/has a 9mm nodule. My doctor has been keeping an eye on that and although it's relatively unchanged in terms of size, there is some new macro calcification within the nodule. So, I'll need to do a biopsy to determine what the calcification is. Hopefully and prayerfully, it's due to aging

"Thyroid cancer does not run in my family. As a matter of fact, I don't know of anyone in my family who has had thyroid cancer. A few of my relatives have had thyroid issues, but not thyroid cancer.

"I did work in the cranberry bogs for a number of years and I applied round up quite a few times to the bogs so there's that

"Regardless, it is something that I'm dealing with. I'm very fortunate in the sense that it was caught early, and I have the best care possible

"I'm really not the kind of person that wants to put every little detail of everything I'm going through on social media. But I do however, believe in the power of prayer. I posted and ask for prayer and I wanted to give you all an update so you know how to pray.

"I deeply appreciate your thoughts and prayers and it means the world to me. I'm believing that everything will work out and I'm trusting that God has a plan.

"If you've noticed any changes to my voice over the past 4-5 years, I'm fairly certain that those changes are due to what's going on near and around my vocal folds. There's only so much room in there and when it gets overcrowded, it can wreak havoc on vocal range, power and control. ￼

"I am however very blessed and very fortunate to have what I have vocally and I do my best to deliver on every album and every performance. Sometimes it's a struggle but for the most part, i can still pull off what i need to to get the job done.

"I love you guys and I appreciate you more than you know.

"Michael"

