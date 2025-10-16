Video Premiere: Nate Amor's 'Walking In Memphis'

We are excited to premiere the brand new music video for singer/songwriter Nate Amor's soulful cover of the Marc Cohn classic "Walking In Memphis".

The special cover arrives as Nate is preparing to hit the road for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra's annual Christmas tour and he explains what inspired him to cover "Walking in Memphis", "The first time I heard 'Walking in Memphis,' my mom played it while we were sitting around our campfire at our cabin in northern Minnesota.

"We were nowhere near Memphis, but something in the emotion of that song gripped me. Every time I've heard it since, I feel grounded and connected. That feeling never left me, and releasing my version is my way of honoring that connection."

More a reimagining than a straight-ahead cover, Nate delivers a powerful and emotional performance that makes "Walking In Memphis" all his own, while still paying utmost respect to Cohn's original. Watch the video and learn more about Nate below:

If you are not familiar with Nate, here is come background of the acclaimed Minnesota-born singer/songwriter: From a young age, Nate stood out for his soulful voice, and his drive to find connection and belonging through music. At twelve amidst the complexities of growing up, music became both a sanctuary and a guiding light for Nate. He recalls discovering his family's old karaoke machine and guitars, sparking a lifelong love for performing. "I found this Elvis karaoke tape and recorded myself singing, and something just clicked," he says.

What started in a basement with a cassette recorder quickly evolved into high school talent shows, local gigs, and a professional path that led him to the vibrant Twin Cities live music scene. While cover bands became his livelihood, performing five nights a week for two decades; it was original songwriting that gave him a deeper sense of purpose. "I loved singing every night, but I always knew I had more to say," he reflects.

That creative drive eventually led to meaningful milestones, including a performance on The Voice, releasing his own projects and touring with the iconic Trans-Siberian Orchestra. In recent years, Nate has embraced a new chapter, one defined by personal healing and artistic reinvention like his ever popular weekly show "Tunes at Noon" where he goes live on socials and performs weekly for his fans in real time.

Nate Amor's work is more than just music, it's a message. And that message is one of healing, human connection, and the belief that, no matter what path you've walked, your story is still unfolding.

