Watch Dream Theater Rock 'Barstool Warrior'

Dream Theater have shared a video of their performance of "Barstool Warrior" that was captured during the sold-out Paris stop of their 40th Anniversary headline tour of Europe.
"Barstool Warrior" is just one of the songs that is included on the band's forthcoming "Quarantieme: Live a Paris" package that is set to be released on November 28th.
PFA sent over these details: The release contains a setlist that spans the band's entire career with classics like "Metropolis Pt. 1," "Panic Attack," "Octavarium," and "Pull Me Under" represented among other fan favorites. The show was recorded in front of a capacity crowd at the Adidas Arena.
Presented in several formats, with artwork by longtime collaborator Hugh Syme, Quarantieme: Live a Paris will be available as a Limited Deluxe 3CD+3Blu-ray artbook, including 68-pages of photos and artwork as well as an additional Blu-ray of bonus material. It will also be available as a Special Edition 3CD+2Blu-ray Digipak, Limited Deluxe 180g 4LP boxset & digitally. The Blu-ray includes the full show with Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound, & high-resolution stereo audio.
CD1:
1. Metropolis Pt. 1
2. Overture 1928
3. Strange Deja Vu
4. The Mirror
5. Panic Attack
6. Barstool Warrior
7. Hollow Years
8. Constant Motion
9. As I Am
CD2:
1. Orchestral Overture
2. Night Terror
3. Under A Glass Moon
4. This Is The Life
5. Vacant
6. Stream of Consciousness
7. Octavarium
CD3:
1. Home
2. The Spirit Carries On
3. Pull Me Under
Blu-ray 1:
1. Metropolis Pt. 1
2. Overture 1928
3. Strange Deja Vu
4. The Mirror
5. Panic Attack
6. Barstool Warrior
7. Hollow Years
8. Constant Motion
9. As I Am
Blu-ray 2:
1. Orchestral Overture
2. Night Terror
3. Under A Glass Moon
4. This Is The Life
5. Vacant
6. Stream of Consciousness
7. Octavarium
8. Home
9. The Spirit Carries On
10. Pull Me Under
