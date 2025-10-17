KISS Members Pay Tribute To Ace Frehley

Members of KISS have shared their tribute to original lead guitarist Ace Frehley who passed away on Thursday (October 16th) at the age of 74, after suffering an injury from a fall.

KISS issued this statement: "We are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley. He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history. He is and will always be a part of KISS's legacy. Our thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world."

Peter Criss shared: "With a broken heart and deep, deep sadness, my brother Ace Frehley has passed away. He died peacefully with his family around him. My wife and I were with him to the end as well. I love you my brother. My love and prayers go out to Jeanette, Monique, Charlie and Nancy and all of Ace's extended family, bandmates, fans and friends. May the Lord comfort you at this difficult time. As a founding member of the rock group KISS and in Ace's solo career, Ace influenced and touch the hearts of millions of people. His legacy will live on in the music industry and in the hearts of the KISS Army. At this time I ask all of you to please be respectful to Ace's family and allow them to grieve privately. To the KISS Army and Ace's Rock Soldiers, my heart is with you all... Broken..."

Gene Simmons shared: "Our hearts are broken. Ace has passed on. No one can touch Ace's legacy. I know he loved the fans. He told me many times. Sadder still, Ace didn't live long enough to be honored at the Kennedy Ctr Honors event in Dec. Ace was the eternal rock soldier. Long may his legacy live on!"

Paul Stanley showed a photo of himself and Ace and wrote, "I remember 1974 being in my room at the Hyatt on Sunset in LA and I heard someone playing deep and fiery guitar in the room next door. I thought "Boy, I wish THAT guy was in the band!" I looked over the balcony... He was. It was Ace."

Bruce Kulich shared, "The news of Ace's passing is devastating to the world of rock. It has deeply affected me as well. He was one of a kind. And truly an iconic guitar player. His undeniable role in the creation and success of KISS cannot be forgotten. Not only was he loved by all, he influenced millions of guitarists around the world. RIP"

Tommy Thayer shared: "A legend who will never be forgotten. He inspired generations of guitarists, myself included, to chase greatness. It's been an honor to walk in his footsteps. His legacy will live forever. Rest in peace, Ace."

