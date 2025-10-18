Watch The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus' Perfection' Video

.

10-18-2025
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus have delivered a music video for their song "Perfection", which is the latest single from their brand new sixth album "X's For Eyes". SRO shared these details:

The band has teamed up once again with director Shane Drake (Panic! At The Disco, Paramore), who was behind the camera lens for the "False Pretense" and "Your Guardian Angel" videos from the band's 2006 double-Platinum debut album, Don't You Fake It.

"What's really exciting is that we basically rebuilt the same team for X's for Eyes that we had when we made Don't You Fake It," says frontman Ronnie Winter. "A lot of the people who were behind the scenes back then--working on things like A&R, mixing, track sequencing, artwork and now videos--have come back together, nearly 20 years later, to be part of this new album. It feels like a reunion in the best possible way. If you were a fan of Don't You Fake It, we think you're going to really love this album."

In the "Perfection" video, the viewer meets five diverse characters, each of whom are deemed part of society's marginalized outcasts and who fit neither traditional western nor typical emo cultures, each isolated with X's painted over their eyes. They are a trans truck mechanic, a disabled rodeo dreamer, an indigenous goth, a queer runaway, and a plus-size punk cowgirl. They're mysteriously summoned by divine flyers featuring the band's Alliance logo, which glows with warm light when they touch it, and they immediately realize that they've been called to a special performance by the band. There they experience collective awakening, as they simultaneously open their eyes and the X's disappear, and they discover their chosen family.

Winter points out that "Perfection" is "a song about perfect imperfections, about embracing one's flaws and the true beauty that lies within. It's a song about individuality, self-acceptance, and the idea that our scars and imperfections make us who we are. Through the lens of perfectly imperfect, what some might consider to be mistakes, flaws, and shortcomings suddenly become good, beautiful, even desirable. It's a reminder," he adds, "that being perfectly imperfect is something not to hide but to celebrate."

