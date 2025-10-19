Jonathan Cain Confirms His Plans To Retire From Journey

Longtime Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain confirmed his plans to retire from the group following tours in 2026 and 2027. The 75-year-old explained the main reason why he decided to step away from touring.

Cain and band founder Neil Schon are the only members from the classic lineup of Journey to still be in the group. Schon caused a stir recently went he shared on social media, "Jonathan Cain announced his farewell to Journey tonight. I'm nowhere near done! Journey has so much more life ahead! I'm sure we will have a great tour!"

After that caused a stir, the guitarist clarified that Jonathan would continue with the band through tours in 2026 and 2027. Cain was asked about the decision during on Nashville's Morning News late last week.

"Well, that was kind of misinformation. What was really said in the article I did for Charisma was that I was gonna do these next two tours and just kind of wrap it up. Cause I felt like I didn't wanna die on the road in my sleep at 80 years old, like John Lodge did, of The Moody Blues.

"I was very, very disturbed when I saw that. But it just feels like a good time to enjoy my grandkids and my family. I've given a lot. I've given enough."

He explained that he wanted to give fans fair warning of his plans to retire, "I would never, ever duck out on my fans without saying goodbye, because I'm grateful for them and I always, always planned on doing one last hurrah. So this is gonna be it for me."

Related Stories

Celtic Woman Announce New Album 'Nollaig - A Christmas Journey'

DEPECHE MODE: M Film Trailer Released

Kill The Fall Give Pearl Jam's 'Footsteps' A Punk Makeover

Eric Clapton's 'Journeyman' Remastered And Expanded For Reissue

News > Journey