Limp Bizkit Cofounder Dead At 48

Limp Bizkit took to social media on Saturday (Octoberr 19th) to share the tragic news that bassist and cofounder Sam Rivers had passed away. A cause of death has not yet been revealed. He was 48 years old.

The band shared, "In Loving Memory of Our Brother, Sam Rivers Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat. Sam Rivers wasn't just our bass player - he was pure magic. The pulse ben1eath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound.

"From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous.

"We shared so many moments - wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones - and every one of them meant more because Sam was there.

"He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends. And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory.

"We love you, Sam. We'll carry you with us, always. Rest easy, brother. Your music never ends. - Fred, Wes, John & DJ Lethal "

DJ Lethal also shared, "We love you Sam rivers. Please respect the family's privacy at this moment. give Sam his flowers and play Sam rivers basslines all day ! We are in shock. Rest in power my brother ! You will live on through your music and the lives you helped save with your music , charity work and friendships. We are heartbroken [broken heart emoji] enjoy every millisecond of life. It's not guaranteed"

Related Stories

Limp Bizkit Cofounder Dead At 48

Arrows in Action Parody Limp Bizkit, Creed and BSB For 'Feel It Again' Video

Ed Sheeran Did Surprise Jam With Limp Bizkit (2024 In Review)

Wes Borland Helps MISSIO Reimagine 'Good Vibrations'

News > Limp Bizkit