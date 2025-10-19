TRUSTcompany's 'The Lonely Position Of Neutral' Coming To Limited Edition Vinyl

Smartpunk have announced a special limited edition vinyl reissue of TRUSTcompany's seminal 2002 album "The Lonely Position Of Neutral", which will be the first time the record will be available on vinyl.

Here are the official details: A defining album for TRUSTcompany and the greater scope of rock music, "The Lonely Position Of Neutral" is a must-have record in the collection of any die-hard 2000s rock music fan who wants to hold a piece of history in their hands. It is the band's most successful release to date, and was certified gold with over half a million copies sold.

The album was originally released on July 22, 2002, and after 23 years, Smartpunk Records has exclusively teamed up with the band for a special vinyl release of 2,000 total pressings, 500 of which are Smartpunk Exclusive. This is the first time the album is on vinyl, and it is available for purchase online here.

Kevin Palmer, vocalist of TRUSTcompany, commented, "It's wild to think that 23 years after its release, The Lonely Position of Neutral is finally available on vinyl. This record changed our lives, and we're beyond thankful that it continues to connect with people all these years later."

Speaking about the release, Smartpunk Records Label Manager Matt Burns says, "This record, and specifically 'Downfall', created a core memory in my mind from when you'd discover new music on the radio. I remember in the early 2000s, I would find out about so many new bands from MTV or MuchMusic, but I got turned onto TRUSTcompany from our local South Florida rock station (shoutout ZETA 94.9)! I got tickets to see the band at the Halloweenie Roast, which also had KoRn and I think Theory of a Deadman? Tickets were probably only like $30, but I remember the band blew my young mind away! I picked up the CD from a local shop shortly after, and to be able to work with the band over 20 years later on this release is so insane to me!"

