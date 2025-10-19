Underoath Postpone South American Tour Dates

Underoath revealed the bad news that they have postponed their fall tour dates in South America, which will effect concerts in Colombia, Brazil, Chile and Argentina, but they will still play the dates in Mexico City, Guatemala City, and Costa Rica.

The band shared, "South America! We unfortunately had to adjust our touring plans for next month's South America tour, and will unfortunately need to postpone our shows in Colombia, Brazil, Chile and Argentina for this upcoming run.

"We are PUMPED to still be able come down to Mexico City on October 25th for We Missed Ourselves Festival as well as still be ripping our headlining shows in Guatemala City, and Costa Rica!

"We always try everything possible to not cancel any shows, but unfortunately there wasn't any other option on this run. We have nothing but love for South America and big thanks to everyone we're about to see down there as well as the promoters that allow us to make it down there.

"We plan on coming back to all of South America as soon as we can, and miss you guys already."

