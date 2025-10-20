.

All Time Low Rock Las Vegas With Downtown Block Party

10-20-2025
All Time Low Rock Las Vegas With Downtown Block PartyVideo still

All Time Low not only rock the When We Were Young Festival this past weekend, but they launched the festivities by taking over downtown Las Vegas with a massive block party under the glow of the Fremont Street Experience on Friday night.

MUSES shared these details: The band's visuals lit up the LED canopy as fans ziplined overhead, while their name and visuals flashed across neon signs. Thousands packed the street, singing along to every song.

On Saturday and Sunday, the band continued celebrating the release of their brand new album Everyone's Talking! with main stage performances at When We Were Young Festival.

Their high-energy set featured a surprise appearance from blackbear - marking his first-ever live performance of "Monsters," the longest-charting #1 song in Alternative Radio history - and Eric from I Prevail, who joined the band for "Hate This Song."

All Time Low's new single "The Weather," is now Top 5 on the Alternative Radio charts + climbing. Their world tour kicked off in October with upcoming festival dates including Warped Tour (Orlando) and more. They also performed "The Weather" on the TODAY show on 9/25 and recently made surprise performance appearances at a Jonas Brothers show and a Savannah Bananas game.

Related Stories
All Time Low Rock Las Vegas With Downtown Block Party

All Time Low Deliver 'Everyone's Talking' Album

All Time Low Rock 'The Weather' Live from Vevo Studios

All Time Low Launch 'Butterflies' Video

Allie Colleen Get 'Back in The Saddle' With New Single

News > All Time Low

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rush Add 2nd Shows To Newly Announce Reunion Tour Stops- Vampire Weekend Announce Limited Edition Double LP- Ima Robot Returns- Bon Jovi Tour- Depeche Mode- more

Reviews

Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings

Quick Flicks: Spooky Edition

Interview: Dirt Road Soul Singer Kristy Lee is Ready to Sail on the Live Loud Fest Cruise

Sites and Sounds: Bryan TX Songwriter Festival

Battle of the Band: Eternity's Children

Latest News

Rare Pair Of Ozzy Inspired Sneakers Go On Display

The Cult Stepping Away From Touring

Bad Omens Deliver 'Dying To Love' Video

Bon Jovi Making Live Return With Global Tour Dates

State Champs Reveal Around The World And Back Anniversary Tour Dates

Vampire Weekend Announce Limited Edition Double LP

Watch Dayseeker 'Crawl Back To My Coffin' Video

Ethan Daniel Davidson Recruits Duane Betts For 'Not Breaking Hearts'