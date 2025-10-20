All Time Low Rock Las Vegas With Downtown Block Party

All Time Low not only rock the When We Were Young Festival this past weekend, but they launched the festivities by taking over downtown Las Vegas with a massive block party under the glow of the Fremont Street Experience on Friday night.

MUSES shared these details: The band's visuals lit up the LED canopy as fans ziplined overhead, while their name and visuals flashed across neon signs. Thousands packed the street, singing along to every song.

On Saturday and Sunday, the band continued celebrating the release of their brand new album Everyone's Talking! with main stage performances at When We Were Young Festival.

Their high-energy set featured a surprise appearance from blackbear - marking his first-ever live performance of "Monsters," the longest-charting #1 song in Alternative Radio history - and Eric from I Prevail, who joined the band for "Hate This Song."

All Time Low's new single "The Weather," is now Top 5 on the Alternative Radio charts + climbing. Their world tour kicked off in October with upcoming festival dates including Warped Tour (Orlando) and more. They also performed "The Weather" on the TODAY show on 9/25 and recently made surprise performance appearances at a Jonas Brothers show and a Savannah Bananas game.

