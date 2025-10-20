Rush Add 17 New Cities To Reunion Tour

Rush have added 17 new cities to their Fifty Something Reunion Tour after they sold out multiple nights in the original 7 cities that the announced for the trek that is taking place next summer.
"We are blown away from the response to the announcement we made a few weeks ago that we're going back on tour," Geddy Lee shared in a new video message. "I cannot tell you how surprising and overwhelmed we are and the way you guys have welcomed Anika Nilles into the Rush family has been very heartwarming, and I know that she's very appreciative of that. We're even more excited to get back on stage and play with her and to go through the plethora of songs that we're planning."
The tour will now be hitting Philadelphia, Detroit, Montreal, Boston, San Antonio, Denver, Seattle, San Jose, Washington D.C., Uncasville, Hollywood (FL), Tampa, Charlotte, Atlanta, Glendale, Edmonton and Vancouver, in addition to the originally announced stops in Los Angeles, New York City, Cleveland, Chicago, Mexico City, Forth Worth and Toronto.
For Fifty Something, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson will be accompanied by German drummer, composer, and producer Anika Nilles, who has performed as Jeff Beck's drummer for over 60 shows and has released four solo albums.
TOUR DATES (New Dates in Bold)
Sun Jun 07 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum SOLD OUT
Tue Jun 09 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum SOLD OUT
Thu Jun 11 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum SOLD OUT
Sat Jun 13 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum SOLD OUT
Thu Jun 18 Mexico City, MX Palacio de los Deportes
Wed Jun 24 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena SOLD OUT
Fri Jun 26 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena SOLD OUT
Sun Jun 28 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena SOLD OUT
Tue Jun 30 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena SOLD OUT
Thu Jul 16 Chicago, IL United Center SOLD OUT
Sat Jul 18 Chicago, IL United Center SOLD OUT
Mon Jul 20 Chicago, IL United Center SOLD OUT
Wed Jul 22 Chicago, IL United Center SOLD OUT
Tue Jul 28 New York, NY Madison Square Garden SOLD OUT
Thu Jul 30 New York, NY Madison Square Garden SOLD OUT
Sat Aug 01 New York, NY Madison Square Garden SOLD OUT
Mon Aug 03 New York, NY Madison Square Garden SOLD OUT
Fri Aug 07 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena SOLD OUT
Sun Aug 09 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena SOLD OUT
Tue Aug 11 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena SOLD OUT
Thu Aug 13 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena SOLD OUT
Fri Aug 21 Philadelphia, PA Xfinity Mobile Arena
Wed Aug 26 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Wed Sept 2 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Sat Sept 12 Boston, MA TD Garden
Thu Sep 17 Cleveland, OH Rocket Arena SOLD OUT
Sat Sep 19 Cleveland, OH Rocket Arena SOLD OUT
Wed Sept 23 San Antonio, TX Frost Bank Center
Mon Oct 5 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Sat Oct 10 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Oct 15 San Jose, CA SAP Center
Sun Oct 25 Washington D.C. Capital One Arena
Fri Oct 30 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Thu Nov 5 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live
Mon Nov 9 Tampa, FL Benchmark International Arena
Fri Nov 20 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Wed Nov 25 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Tue Dec 1 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena
Thu Dec 10 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
Tue Dec 15 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Big Time Rush Add New Leg To In Real Life Worldwide Tour
Rush Add 17 New Cities To Reunion Tour
Rush Add More Dates To Fifty Something Reunion Tour
Rush Reuniting For Fifty Something 2026 Tour
Rush Add 2nd Shows To Newly Announce Reunion Tour Stops- Vampire Weekend Announce Limited Edition Double LP- Ima Robot Returns- Bon Jovi Tour- Depeche Mode- more
Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings
Interview: Dirt Road Soul Singer Kristy Lee is Ready to Sail on the Live Loud Fest Cruise
Sites and Sounds: Bryan TX Songwriter Festival
Battle of the Band: Eternity's Children
Rare Pair Of Ozzy Inspired Sneakers Go On Display
The Cult Stepping Away From Touring
Bad Omens Deliver 'Dying To Love' Video
Bon Jovi Making Live Return With Global Tour Dates
State Champs Reveal Around The World And Back Anniversary Tour Dates
Vampire Weekend Announce Limited Edition Double LP
Watch Dayseeker 'Crawl Back To My Coffin' Video
Ethan Daniel Davidson Recruits Duane Betts For 'Not Breaking Hearts'