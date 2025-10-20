Rush Add 17 New Cities To Reunion Tour

Rush have added 17 new cities to their Fifty Something Reunion Tour after they sold out multiple nights in the original 7 cities that the announced for the trek that is taking place next summer.

"We are blown away from the response to the announcement we made a few weeks ago that we're going back on tour," Geddy Lee shared in a new video message. "I cannot tell you how surprising and overwhelmed we are and the way you guys have welcomed Anika Nilles into the Rush family has been very heartwarming, and I know that she's very appreciative of that. We're even more excited to get back on stage and play with her and to go through the plethora of songs that we're planning."

The tour will now be hitting Philadelphia, Detroit, Montreal, Boston, San Antonio, Denver, Seattle, San Jose, Washington D.C., Uncasville, Hollywood (FL), Tampa, Charlotte, Atlanta, Glendale, Edmonton and Vancouver, in addition to the originally announced stops in Los Angeles, New York City, Cleveland, Chicago, Mexico City, Forth Worth and Toronto.

For Fifty Something, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson will be accompanied by German drummer, composer, and producer Anika Nilles, who has performed as Jeff Beck's drummer for over 60 shows and has released four solo albums.

TOUR DATES (New Dates in Bold)

Sun Jun 07 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum SOLD OUT

Tue Jun 09 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum SOLD OUT

Thu Jun 11 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum SOLD OUT

Sat Jun 13 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum SOLD OUT

Thu Jun 18 Mexico City, MX Palacio de los Deportes

Wed Jun 24 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena SOLD OUT

Fri Jun 26 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena SOLD OUT

Sun Jun 28 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena SOLD OUT

Tue Jun 30 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena SOLD OUT

Thu Jul 16 Chicago, IL United Center SOLD OUT

Sat Jul 18 Chicago, IL United Center SOLD OUT

Mon Jul 20 Chicago, IL United Center SOLD OUT

Wed Jul 22 Chicago, IL United Center SOLD OUT

Tue Jul 28 New York, NY Madison Square Garden SOLD OUT

Thu Jul 30 New York, NY Madison Square Garden SOLD OUT

Sat Aug 01 New York, NY Madison Square Garden SOLD OUT

Mon Aug 03 New York, NY Madison Square Garden SOLD OUT

Fri Aug 07 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena SOLD OUT

Sun Aug 09 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena SOLD OUT

Tue Aug 11 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena SOLD OUT

Thu Aug 13 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena SOLD OUT

Fri Aug 21 Philadelphia, PA Xfinity Mobile Arena

Wed Aug 26 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Wed Sept 2 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Sat Sept 12 Boston, MA TD Garden

Thu Sep 17 Cleveland, OH Rocket Arena SOLD OUT

Sat Sep 19 Cleveland, OH Rocket Arena SOLD OUT

Wed Sept 23 San Antonio, TX Frost Bank Center

Mon Oct 5 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Sat Oct 10 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Thu Oct 15 San Jose, CA SAP Center

Sun Oct 25 Washington D.C. Capital One Arena

Fri Oct 30 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Thu Nov 5 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live

Mon Nov 9 Tampa, FL Benchmark International Arena

Fri Nov 20 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Wed Nov 25 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Tue Dec 1 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena

Thu Dec 10 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

Tue Dec 15 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

