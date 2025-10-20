Slipknot's Sid Wilson Launches New Label With Lil Bushwick's 'Take It Back'

Slipknot's Sid Wilson has launched his brand new label Vomit Face Records with the released of Houston rapper Lil Bushwick's "Take It Back", which features unreleased vocals from his father, the late Bushwick Bill of Geto Boys fame and was co-produced by DJ Lethal (House of Pain, Limp Bizkit) and Wilson.

"Bushwick Bill and I had made a promise to each other to make an album," Wilson shares. "After several roadblocks in scheduling, Bill sadly, and unfortunately, passed away due to illness most were unaware of. In meeting his son and discovering that he too was a music artist, I made a promise to the spirit of the great Bushwick, that I would fulfill our pact by producing an album for his son. We did just that, and through the help of a dear friend DJ Lethal, we were able to add an unreleased track of Bill's, and I'm proud to say, we made the impossible possible for this iconic hip-hop lineage of father and son."

Lil Bushwick adds, "Being able to collaborate with my pops 6 years after his passing brings me a different type of joy. Hearing his voice again speaking life and expressing himself just as I remembered takes me back to the simpler times. I know he'd be proud of how I approached each verse my own way. He was always big on being yourself and I'll forever be that. Long live Chuckwick 4L."

According to the announcement, "Vomit Face Records stands as a haven from outliers, a home for artists who blur boundaries and defy convention. Its roster already spans a wide creative spectrum featuring Lil Bushwick, Sid Wilson, J57, DEAD X HEDZ, Rome Fortune, Ricardo Grimm and Mars Black."

"Vomit Face Records is about tearing down the walls," says Wilson. "This is for the artists who don't fit in and never wanted to. It's rebels in motion that unapologetically stand out. It's to celebrate imperfection, people making real art out of the mess in a world that rewards fake. It's where the sound, hard work and spirit collide and no one can tell you how to look or feel. Real art isn't pretty, it should stir something slightly uncomfortable and break down those walls to create something new inside of you. It's a place for the misfits to have a voice and a place to make their own."

Lil Bushwick's forthcoming self-titled album, Lil Bushwick, arrives October 31, opening with his father's legendary line "This year Halloween fell on a weekend." The album is a daring, emotional journey through grief, legacy and evolution blending Houston hip-hop roots with experimental, hardcore production. Narrated by Bushwick Bill, the album pays tribute to the spirit of a hip-hop pioneer while carving a new path forward.

"This project shows my diversity as an artist," says Lil Bushwick. "It pushes the envelope musically and experiments with sounds I never thought I'd rap on. It takes you through every emotion and brings you into the mind & life of Bushwick."

