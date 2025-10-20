The Rolling Stones Preview 'Hot Stuff' From Black And Blue Reissue

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming a live version of "Hot Stuff" from the forthcoming reissue of their 1976 album, "Black And Blue."

In June '76, the group played four nights at Les Abattoirs in Paris on their Tour of Europe '76; this performance of "Hot Stuff" captures the heat of those shows, as the band were deep in their Black and Blue groove. For those that want the entire TV broadcast - it's included on the Blu-ray in the new Super Deluxe edition.

Due November 14 via Interscope/UMe, the definitive Super Deluxe Box Set of "Black and Blue" presents the band's 13th studio album, and first following the departure of former guitarist Mick Taylor, who was eventually replaced by Ronnie Wood.

The recording sessions famously served as auditions with guitar greats Harvey Mandel, Wayne Perkins, Jeff Beck, and Robert A. Johnson all contributing. Ultimately, free from commitments to The Faces, it was Ronnie Wood who joined Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Bill Wyman as a bona fide Rolling Stone appearing on three tracks.

Soon after Ronnie officially signed up for the band's U.S. tour, starting his continuing tenure with the group across five decades with multiple live and studio albums and dozens of Stones groundbreaking world tours. In a brand-new interview included in the new box set, Ronnie reflects on joining the band in 1976 with these words - "Right then, this is where I'm meant to be."

The "Black and Blue" 2025 reissue includes a six-track disc of previously unreleased recordings, including the Jagger/Richards composition "I Love Ladies," plus a high-energy take on Shirley & Company's "Shame, Shame, Shame." Also included are four amazing Stones instrumental jams from the 1975 sessions featuring the guest guitarists.

The reissue also delivers a full live concert recording from the bands celebrated six night residency at London's Earls Court Exhibition Centre, where they were joined onstage by Ian Stewart, Billy Preston, and Ollie Brown - all of whom had contributed to the studio album.

Get format details and stream "Hot Stuff" live from Paris here

Related Stories

Rolling Stones Take Fans Back To 1976

The Rolling Stones Expand 'Black And Blue' Album For New Box Set

Rolling Stones' 'Paint It Black' Given A Metal Makeover

Steven Tyler and Ronnie Wood Make Surprise Appearance At Black Sabbath Farewell

News > Rolling Stones

Share this article: