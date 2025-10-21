Singled Out: Judy Whitmore's The Ghosts Of Christmas Past'

Judy Whitmore is releasing her first-ever holiday album, entitled "Christmas", this Friday (October 24th), and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the latest single from the record, "The Ghosts Of Christmas Past". Here is the story:

This past Spring while I was in the studio recording my previous album Let's Fall in Love, Steve Genewick, the recording engineer, said to Chris Walden, "Judy ought to do a Christmas album." I loved the idea and soon I was exploring Christmas song possibilities. I spent time with the amazing pianist and music director Michael Orland trying out various holiday tunes.

After a few weeks, we had a list of eleven songs, but I wanted to do twelve. That's when Michael said, "I wrote a Christmas song with my friend Jamie Wooten. Let me play it for you." Well, the melody was gorgeous and the lyrics so heartfelt. I loved it immediately. So "The Ghosts of Christmas Past" became the twelfth song.

I sang the song for the first time while we were rehearsing for the Christmas recording session. It brought up so many emotions I had to stop about halfway through it. I had to sing it eight or nine times before I could sing it all the way through without crying. The song engenders so many beautiful and poignant memories for me. I hope it will for you too!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

