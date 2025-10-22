Rare Pair Of Ozzy Inspired Sneakers Go On Display

Ozzy Osbourne's camp shared the following news via social media: A very rare pair of Ozzy inspired sneakers have gone on display today at Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery as part of Ozzy's record-breaking 'Working Class Hero' exhibition.
In honour of global rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, sportswear giant adidas, in partnership with Aston Villa FC , produced limited-edition trainers to commemorate his final ever performance at the Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park on Saturday 5th July 2025.
Only 121 pairs - inspired by the Birmingham 0121 telephone area code - were made. Designed by Joe Ling and Ben Asquith at adidas, the colours, graphics and logo represent the life and career of Ozzy, including a bespoke sock liner and stitched-in date of the final show.
Not for general sale, the trainers have already become most sought after by collectors from around the world and this pair has been kindly provided for display at Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery by Aston Villa Football Club.
