Singled Out: Little Us's Red Handed

Connecticut melodic rockers Little Us just released their new single and video, "Red Handed", and to celebrate we asked Rithya Claude to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
After being caught in someone else's toxic game for too long, "Red Handed" was born. I was torn between the anger of believing lies and constant exhaustion from questioning my own reality. For so long, I was made to feel like the villain in a story that wasn't mine, and this song became my way of reclaiming the truth. It was closure, revisiting everything I'd been through and finally saying, this is what really happened.
The lyrics capture that moment of clarity after you realize you're being manipulated and gaslit, diving into the feeling of regret, but also defiance. The line "Don't wipe the blood on me, just 'cause you're caught red handed" expresses a refusal to take the blame any longer. Writing it was like shaking off the weight of someone else's narrative and finding my voice again.
The music video brings these emotions into the physical world. The setting is a massive scrap yard surrounded by twisted metal and broken remains with drone shots helping to convey the scale of what's left behind after chaos. The red-lit scene covered in danger tape mirrors that internal battle of self-doubt closing in. The solo on top of the wrecked car represents the breaking point; when you decide to fight and rise from the rubble. It embodies that "left in ruins" feeling, but still finding the strength to get back up and move on.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
Singled Out: The Grahams' Little Fires
Singled Out: Delta Wires' Searching For a Woman
Singled Out: Diane King's Dangerous
Singled Out: Little Falls Trophy's Vintage
Rush Add 2nd Shows To Newly Announce Reunion Tour Stops- Vampire Weekend Announce Limited Edition Double LP- Ima Robot Returns- Depeche Mode- more
Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings
Interview: Dirt Road Soul Singer Kristy Lee is Ready to Sail on the Live Loud Fest Cruise
Sites and Sounds: Bryan TX Songwriter Festival
Battle of the Band: Eternity's Children
Bon Jovi Making Live Return With Global Tour Dates
State Champs Reveal Around The World And Back Anniversary Tour Dates
Vampire Weekend Announce Limited Edition Double LP
Watch Dayseeker 'Crawl Back To My Coffin' Video
Ethan Daniel Davidson Recruits Duane Betts For 'Not Breaking Hearts'
Rush Add 2nd Shows To Newly Announce Reunion Tour Stops
Ima Robot Share 'Search And Destroy' From Long Lost Album
Gatsbys American Dream Return With Chyron