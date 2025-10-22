Singled Out: Little Us's Red Handed

Connecticut melodic rockers Little Us just released their new single and video, "Red Handed", and to celebrate we asked Rithya Claude to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

After being caught in someone else's toxic game for too long, "Red Handed" was born. I was torn between the anger of believing lies and constant exhaustion from questioning my own reality. For so long, I was made to feel like the villain in a story that wasn't mine, and this song became my way of reclaiming the truth. It was closure, revisiting everything I'd been through and finally saying, this is what really happened.

The lyrics capture that moment of clarity after you realize you're being manipulated and gaslit, diving into the feeling of regret, but also defiance. The line "Don't wipe the blood on me, just 'cause you're caught red handed" expresses a refusal to take the blame any longer. Writing it was like shaking off the weight of someone else's narrative and finding my voice again.

The music video brings these emotions into the physical world. The setting is a massive scrap yard surrounded by twisted metal and broken remains with drone shots helping to convey the scale of what's left behind after chaos. The red-lit scene covered in danger tape mirrors that internal battle of self-doubt closing in. The solo on top of the wrecked car represents the breaking point; when you decide to fight and rise from the rubble. It embodies that "left in ruins" feeling, but still finding the strength to get back up and move on.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

Singled Out: The Grahams' Little Fires

Singled Out: Delta Wires' Searching For a Woman

Singled Out: Diane King's Dangerous

Singled Out: Little Falls Trophy's Vintage

News > Little Us