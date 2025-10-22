The Cult Stepping Away From Touring

The Cult have announced that they will be taking an extended break from touring following the conclusion of their current tour. The band shared the announcement from Ian Astbury And Billy Duffy: Mother Nature has a cycle of change and evolution that is inevitable. The moon's phases change, tides rise and fall. Change is necessary for creation and rebirth.

It is with this in mind that, following the remaining dates on our current North American The Cult/Death Cult 8525 Tour, we have decided to step away from touring for an undetermined amount of time.

We have toured extensively over the last few years and we shall now shift our focus to writing, recording new music, and exploring other projects that shall be revealed over time. It is a time for us to turn inward to recharge our spiritual batteries.

When we return to the stage, it shall be with an even stronger fire and energy that we will share with all of you.

Ours is a communal bond, and it will not be broken, simply paused.

Until then, we have five remaining shows on this current tour, culminating at The Shrine in Los Angeles on Oct 30. Please join us for what has been an incredible celebration of 40 years of The Cult and Death Cult.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the love and support. It keeps us alive.

"It's been a beautiful three years celebrating our music with The Cult family around the world. Now it's time to go home and spend time with our own families, and create some new music" - Billy

"My deepest gratitude to all who attended and immersed themselves in our world. I am deeply grateful to be connected to our Cult family as we ready ourselves for our final five shows for some time, and we take the opportunity to dive deeper into our next creative adventures. More shall be revealed. Blessings to you all." - Ian

Billy & Ian

8323. 8424. 8525

October 24 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl

October 25 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum

October 27 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

October 29 Del Mar, CA The Sound

October 30 Los Angeles, CA The Shrine Auditorium

