Astronoid Share 'Love Weapon' Performance Video

Astronoid have shared an intimate performance video for their new single "Love Weapon" that was filmed at Blackheart Sound, a New England recording studio housed in a historic mill building.

"Love Weapon" is the second taste of the band's forthcoming new album "Stargod", which will arrive on November 7th, and was preceded by the first single "Third Shot."

"I love this song because I feel like it has a subtle nod to our past while being something completely different," explains Brett Boland. "'Love Weapon' has a unique dance vibe that I love and has great interplay between the guitars and synthesizers.

"There is also an absolute ripper of a solo by Casey. The song is about my unending love and support for my wife, and how you never quite have control of what happens in life. Eventually, you need to stop dwelling on the past and focus on what's ahead."

Speakeasy PR sent over these background details: Between 2022's critically acclaimed Radiant Bloom and the upcoming Stargod, Astronoid experienced professional highs and personal lows. The band were personally invited by Tom DeLonge to open on blink-182's stadium tour, enjoyed millions of streams, and embarked on worldwide tours. At the same time, they faced profound personal loss with the passing of Casey Aylward's mom, one of the band members' most ardent champion, and shortly after, Brett's mother-in-law passed away unexpectedly as well.

"It was a tumultuous season. A lot of fans asked, 'Where did Astronoid go?' Well, we were dealing with life," Brett says, before expressing his hopes for the new album. "Stargod is about our love for music. I can't believe it's taken us to where we are, and I wish the people who we've lost were here to see what we've done."

